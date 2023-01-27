Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. Startup Fridays S4 Ep3: 'Small-town India remains a largely untapped opportunity for startups' — Anjani Bansal

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
323 Listen ins
 

In this episode, Anjani Bansal, partner and India country head at Global Brain, a Japanese VC firm, talks about why certain opportunities in small-town India are ready for startups to grab and create disruptive innovations. The time is also right for Global Brain to step up its own operations in India, Bansal says, who is looking to grow his team and go beyond the "outbound" investments that the firm has largely relied on so far. Bansal talks about his own "meandering" journey starting from a chance encounter with a book on Rwanda and the path that it set him on

