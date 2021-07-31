Our Top Reads of the Week

Image: Shutterstock



Every week, catch up on the best long form stories from. Often peppered with our binge-worthy podcasts, videos or infographics too.When people talk about Byju's, one either visualises the teacher or the founder Byju Raveendran (keen advert followers may also imagine Shah Rukh Khan). You may not have heard of Anita Kishore, the mechanical engineer turned maths teacher turned acquisition queen. She’s the Iron Lady behind Byju’s spate of global acquisitions.Kylie Jenner is probably the best example of leveraging the power of makeup to build a business empire. Girls and women in India cannot wait to get on the latest beauty bandwagon, and investors have recognised the potential of the personal care industry in India. $264 million was pumped into the beauty ecosystem in just seven months of 2021. A breakdown of what's attracting investors to the fold.There are millions of good ideas, but very few have the potential to scale up. Rajesh Yabaji, Chanakya Hridaya, and Ramasubramaniam B of BlackBuck learnt a valuable lesson about bulking up operations—choose muscle over fat when getting bigger. The global meltdown of 2016 and the ongoing pandemic taught them three more important lessons. Read this curious feature filled with gym and table tennis analogies that give insight into the success story of this shining unicorn.The pandemic has drastically increased the workload of ASHA workers but their contributions remain unacknowledged and forgotten despite being the key link between healthcare and rural India since last year. Not only are they underpaid and overworked, but they have also been subjected to violence and abuse. Every day they face challenges on structural, personal, health and community levels. Will this crucial link between community and frontline workers get its due and more?Former long jump world champion Anju Bobby George, India's only IAAF champion, is featured in the latest episode of From the Field. The Padma Shri and a Khel Ratna awardee, unriddles concepts of perseverance, honing a champion mindset, handling pressure, the importance of support system, and chasing perfection.The latest All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) data reveals a significant reduction in new enrolment and the number of engineering colleges in India, indicating that the once most sought after field of study may be losing steam. Since 2014-15, 400 engineering colleges were shut down. This News by Numbers finds out if India is falling out of love with once-coveted faculty.Tigers look majestic and the temptation of catching them—on camera—results in some of the most mesmerising frozen moments. Here are some captivating photographs from some of the best wildlife photographers in India that allow you a glimpse into the majestic and beautiful lives of India's tigers.