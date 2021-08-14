Our top reads of the week

Image: Shutterstock



Nusli Wadia, the scion of the Wadia family whose business legacy dates back some 285 years, is not ready to give up the fight to win the skies. GoAir is now Go First and the Low-Cost Carrier has become Ultra Low-Cost Carrier. An IPO is also in the works. Will the Wadia group's hands-off approach let the airline succeed when the aviation industry is dealing with devastating losses? And can Go First do what GoAir couldn’t?Non-fungible tokens will feature as the buzzwords of 2021 in many lexicon lists towards the end of the year. Artist Mike Winkelmann sold his digital-only artwork at $69 million earlier in the year. It started a trend that seems to be losing its lustre globally. But India is waking up to NFT dream. Here's a breakdown of the hype and its potential.Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar have created Atlassian—a very boring software company, The New York Times once called it. If you ask Silicon Valley giants such as Facebook, Dropbox, or desi legends such as Reliance Industries, Flipkart, they will tell you that there is nothing dull about what the Aussie tech innovators-billionaires have created. Now is the time to know the founders of Atlassian.Twenty-two Indian startups have made it to’s inaugural ‘100 to watch’ list, the most for any country on the list. It is not a small feat considering the impact of the pandemic on economies the world over. Headlines are being made by IPO-bound Indian startups, but the ventures on this list give a glimpse into the world of innovations that are solving grass-root problems in India.Covid-19 has increased unemployment worldwide, and the globe's youth is one of the highly impacted groups. According to the UN World Youth Report 2020, the world requires 600 million jobs in the next 15 years to meet youth employment needs. Not an easy job when you look at this 'News By Numbers'.A market research study by IPSOS has thrown up some interesting trends about what worries people around the world, including India. Unemployment and the pandemic are topping the list of concerns, while climate change is still on the back burner. But Indians are showing an interesting trend. Find out here.Mithali Raj is a captain who leads by example. She's taken the Indian women's cricket team to the finals of two ODI world cups and she is also the leading international run-getter. She's learnt many valuable lessons on the pitch and from helming her team. What are those? Find out in the latest episode of From the Field.