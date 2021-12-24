Image: Shutterstock



1) Endangering privacy

For Justice BN Srikrishna, who led the committee that came out with the first draft of India’s Personal Data Protection Bill in 2018, the latest amendments proposed by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) 'enhance' the danger to the fundamental right of privacy. This version does not pass the three-step proportionality test defined by the Supreme Court in the 2018 Puttaswamy judgement, he says. In a conversation with Forbes India, Justice Srikrishna gets into the details. Read more





2) Losing the race

Maruti Suzuki has made a habit of selling one out of every two cars in the country and has been doing that for over two decades now. But things are changing. There is a bigger dilemma at play for Maruti Suzuki, which has admittedly missed the bus to India’s booming SUV market, dominated by its rivals Hyundai Motors India and Tata Motors among others. How will it overcome the struggle of making the inroads with models such as Brezza and S-Cross? Find out the answers here. Read more



3) Galloping meat unicorn

Vivek Gupta and Abhay Hanjura, co-founders of meat and seafood company Licious, know how to make real meat big in the country. In October 2021, India saw a unicorn emerge out of goat, fish and chicken when Licious raised $52 million (Rs 395 crore) in series G funding, to become the first direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand to enter the $1 billion valuation unicorn club. Can the meat unicorn keep up its gutsy run? Gupta and Hanjura say that they are happy with the validation of the unicorn tag, but they will stay aggressive. What's the plan, you ask? Read the story to find out. Read more





