 Our top reads of the week





1) Laws of the jungle

Amit Anand, a founding partner at Jungle Ventures, recalls that their 'regular' process of meeting founders had flaws. The realisation came when the promise and the vision didn’t match the execution. Everyone had a cookie-cutter approach—amazing pitches, brilliant stories, and ambitious strategies to conquer the world. Partners at Jungle Ventures changed the course. They now choose to meet the team. “We want to see what they would order for lunch,” says Anand. “We also see how they behave in the office.”



2) Life after layoffs

16,000-odd employees working in tech companies in startups have lost their jobs this year as part of mass—and in many cases, sudden—layoffs announced by their respective companies. Many such employees report that they were not given advance notice, and leadership did not hold any town halls to warn them about the situation. There was just an email and a call from HR saying they had been relieved from their duties with a few weeks of severance. What should an employee do after this unceremonious departure? Here's what experts have to say on the rights employees can exercise and how they can fight back or pick up the pieces. Read more



3) The trap of BNPL

The Indian fintech market is filled with entities offering the 'buy now pay later' services. LazyPay witnessed a 400 percent growth in the last two years, with 296 merchant partners choosing it as a payment alternative. Amazon Pay Later has over 3.7 million registered users, driven by a faster customer sign-up process and its wider use cases for goods purchases and utility payments. BNPL transactions on ZestMoney surged by 300 percent in 2021. For an investor, these numbers are essential from a business point of view. But the customer's point of view is not as rosy. Check out this story to understand the darker side of this fintech boom. Read more









