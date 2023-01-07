Our top reads of the week

Discover

For most people starting out as entrepreneurs, the one advice they often end up with is, ‘Grow up, step back and think of some other business’. Founders of EV ride-hailing, BluSmart, were told the same for locking horns with Uber and Ola. But they decided to stay on course. The business started in 2019, and today, with the largest fleet of electric cabs, it is the only electric vehicle ride hailing company in India.Some may believe A R Rahman has done it all but for the man himself he’s far from doing it all. The composer and singer recently released his first directorial debut, and here he sits down with us to take us through his enthralling journey of taking his music and the country to the globe.She unveiled the trophy at the FIFA World Cup. She’s Louis Vuitton’s first Indian brand ambassador. She made her debut as the jury member at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in May 2022. She’s a global star and continues to leave her global footprint as the cultural icon. She’s an actor, producer, entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist. She’s none other than Deepika Padukone, who is on one of our covers as part of the six-cover special of Showstoppers 2022-2023.This edition of Pathbreakers series features Zydus Lifesciences' chairman Pankaj Patel and his son and managing director of the company, Sharvil Patel. Pankaj Patel joined the business when it had an annual turnover of Rs 4 crore in 1976. Today, Zydus is among the top pharmaceutical firms in India and the US. In a wide-ranging conversation, the father-son duo talk about Zydus' 75-year-old legacy and its future roadmap.Our first Showstoppers 2022-2023 list is here and it is unique because while it features high-profile superstars across entertainment and sports, it is also a compilation of talented individuals who are not very popular, but have proven their mettle in their respective fields in the year gone by. To see who made it to the list, and our in-depth methodology,Digital payments, the biggest fintech segment, will continue to see the strong growth of the recent years, touching an estimated $153 billion in transaction value in 2023, compared with $133 billion in 2022, according to data from Statista. How will India fare?about the country’s maturing fintech ecosystem.The change towards sustainability in the automobile sector has meant pivoting to electric vehicles and classic brands such like Jaguar is no exception. But before it goes all-electric, the British carmaker has rolled out the new Jaguar F-Pace SVR with a supercharged V8 engine. A 5000 cc engine, that produces 550bhp and goes from 0-62 in just 4 seconds, roars thunderously and can make petrolheads nostalgic. In this episode of Forbes India Momentum we take the Jaguar F-Pace SVR for a spin before the V8 class truly becomes extinct.