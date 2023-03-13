Peer to peer: How to beat ageism in the job market

“I

Know the Field

Tap into Your Network

Upgrade Your Resume

Keep on Learning

Look Sharp

Be Strategic and ­Persistent­

know ageism is real because I experience it side by side with my clients,” says Elizabeth Atcheson, MBA ’86, of Blue Bridge Career Coaching. While age discrimination is illegal, it still presents a serious obstacle to people over 50 looking for a new job.“I think of career transition and job search as a bridge that you cross,” Atchesonopen in new window says. “What ageism means is that it will take you longer to get across the bridge.” Here’s some of her advice for getting there, as presented at a recent workshop sponsored by Alumni Career Services:Take some time to reflect before you plunge into the job market. Do your homework to identify a growing field where you can provide the most differentiated value.Here your experience is a real advantage. “Younger applicants do not have a big personal and professional network. You have something they don’t have, and it is probably your single most powerful asset,” Atcheson says.Disprove the stereotype of older people not being tech-savvy by frontloading digital skills on your resume. And your email address shouldn’t evoke the first dot-com boom: “If you have an AOL, Yahoo, or Hotmail [account], it’s time to get a new one.”Take classes and ­certificate courses to pick up new skills. “It shows that you’re someone who’s always learning, and this is a really valuable way to combat ageism.”Put a dynamic, ­smiling photo on your ­LinkedIn page. Wear comfortable, current clothes that will make you feel confident in interviews. If you’ve got some gray, consider coloring it. (“You can always let it grow back.”)“Remember,” Atcheson says, “that your age and your wisdom actually give you the ability, the patience, the insight, and even the stamina to outwit ageism.”

This piece originally appeared in Stanford Business Insights from Stanford Graduate School of Business. To receive business ideas and insights from Stanford GSB click here: (To sign up : https://www.gsb.stanford.edu/insights/about/emails ) ]