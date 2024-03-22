73 percent of IPL 2023 viewers tuned in to cricket league digitally: Glance report

The report 'The Cricket Playbook for Growth Marketers', jointly presented by mobile marketing analytics platform Adjust and a smart lock screen platforms, Glance, covers trends and insights on user behavior and content consumption during the cricket season and best practices for engaging with cricket enthusiasts especially on smart surfaces. It encourages growth marketers to embrace artificial intelligence and machine learning to generate personalized content at scale, tailor user experiences, drive efficiencies and measure success. Employing device-based attribution models will improve accuracy, minimize ad fraud and maximize returns on campaign spends.