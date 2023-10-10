Consistency is a visionary marketer's paramount quality: Yatin Balyan, Omnicom Media Group

T

he field of marketing and advertising is evolving at warp speed as disruptive technologies and platforms change how companies interact and connect with consumers. At the core of these transformational forces are people who are creating and harnessing new technologies and tools to drive industries forward. They are curious minds, thinkers, creators and doers fuelling the innovation that grows brands and businesses.After the super success of YoungGuns, Storyboard18 and Network18 Group are launching The Visionaries. The three-city initiative will bring the focus on Visionaries from the world of brands and the commendable work they have been doing in establishing their organisations as leaders.The Visionaries is an initiative that recognises the leading lights who have transformed our approach to media, marketing, and advertising. The marquee evening will take place at The Oberoi, Gurugram, on 27th October 2023.Ahead of the Visionaries celebration, we asked advertising industry leaders to share their views on the impact visionary marketers have on brands, people and businesses as well as the necessary qualities a marketer needs to possess.Yatin Balyan, managing partner and national head - media investments at Omnicom Media Group shares what he thinks are the most important qualities and values a marketer should have and showcase.The most important quality a visionary marketing must have is being creative. Secondly, they should be a strategic thinker, always being customer-focused, analytical in thinking. They should also be risk-takers and should showcase outstanding leadership. All of these qualities combined make for a visionary marketer,” says Balyan.“A marketer should have a flair for creativity. A marketer should envisage ideas that can lead to innovation and that can disrupt the market and create better brand recall. A marketer must also have an analytical frame of mind. They should be someone who can read and analyse data insights, trends, and formulate a strategic approach about marketing and not only in the short term, but from a long term perspective as well,” he adds.Balyan further states, “A marketer must be able to adapt to change because the media ecosystem is a very complex market and change is the only constant feature. Hence, knowing how to leverage change and create and use that as an opportunity to build our brand is a key skill.”Balyan believes what sets a visionary marketer apart from the rest is consistency. "The consistency of delivering on objectives of brands, objectives of business, not just for a short time, on a campaign basis or on a one-off marketing initiative, but for a long time consistently.”"How visionary marketers view any brand and influence a consumer's decision to buy a particular brand or a product, creates an entire culture and builds an ecosystem. In this ecosystem, marketers believe in innovation, analysis and risk taking thereby creating the power to influence purchasing decisions. Consistency is the paramount quality that keeps a visionary marketer ahead of the rest,” he mentions.