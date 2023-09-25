Introducing 'The Visionaries': The highest honour for the brightest and most innovative marketing minds in India

“

Leaders. Innovators. Growth drivers

The list of qualities a good marketer must have is long. Those qualities include an analytical mind, observational skills, sales ability and business acumen. She or he must be an ace communicator, a master of creativity and a relationship builder.While the list goes on, if there is one quality any good marketer worth her salt should possess more than any other, it is curiosity. Curiosity fuels a deep desire to constantly innovate, learn and explore new and meaningful ways to connect with people. It’s these connections that are the lifeblood of enduring brands and it’s never been more important than today to understand the power of connections in staying relevant and thriving in a fast-changing world driven by technology.The field of marketing and advertising itself is evolving at warp speed as disruptive technologies and platforms change how companies interact and connect with consumers. At the core of these transformational forces are people who are creating and harnessing new technologies and tools to drive industries forward. They are curious minds, thinkers, creators and doers fuelling the innovation that grows brands and businesses. They create a vision for our future. And they are ‘The Visionaries’ Storyboard18 aims to honour with its marquee recognition of the brightest and most innovative marketing minds in the country.The Visionaries initiative recognises and celebrates leading lights who have transformed our approach to media, marketing and advertising. So, who are these visionaries? They are women and men scripting some of the most exciting chapters in Indian marketing, media and advertising. They are marketing leaders with responsibility for a category, brand or innovation-led practice within their organisation. They also exhibit a purposeful approach to building sustainable businesses and enduring brands, using the new bottomline, People-Planet-Profits, as their guide.Storyboard18’s The Visionaries programme presents opportunities for the leading lights and sharpest minds in the brand marketing ecosystem to convene, celebrate excellence and exchange ideas that power growth. In addition to the recognition programme, which honours individuals driving marketing, media and advertising excellence, Visionaries chapters across cities will feature curated dialogues, spotlighting key issues and surfacing winning strategies. The Visionaries programme for CXOs and executives provides an unparalleled view and deep insights into how the best and brightest function in complex times. So, meet us at the point where cutting-edge ideas and visionary leaders who are changing our approach to media, marketing and advertising, converge to power transformation.