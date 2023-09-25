Photo of the day: Special delivery

To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
By Forbes India
Published: Sep 25, 2023 02:15:15 PM IST
Updated: Sep 25, 2023 02:30:20 PM IST

Photo of the day: Special deliveryFrom left to right, Lockheed Martin Mission Operations Assurance Lead Graham Miller, Lockheed Martin Recovery Specialist Michael Kaye, and Lockheed Martin Recovery Specialist Levi Hanish prepare the sample return capsule from NASAís OSIRIS-REx mission for transport on September 24, 2023, shortly after the capsule landed at the Department of Defense's Utah Test and Training Range in Dugway, Utah. A seven-year space voyage came to its climactic end Sunday when a NASA capsule landed in the desert in the US state of Utah, carrying to Earth the largest asteroid samples ever collected. Scientists hope the asteroid sample aboard the spacecraft will provide humanity with a better understanding of the formation of our solar system and how Earth became habitable.
Image:  Keegan Barber / NASA / AFP 

