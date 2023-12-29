From Cloud leaps to AI advances: Here's what will shape India in 2024

If I had to capture the pulse of this year in one word, it would be "transformation." From the transition to a multipolar world order to the revolutionary advancements in space exploration, this year has been marked by significant changes. The James Webb Space Telescope, for instance, gave us our first close-up of the birth of sun-like stars, transforming humanity's understanding of the cosmos. On the other spectrum, many economies bounced back from the after-effects of the pandemic, creating hope and jobs, as governments implemented stimulus measures and businesses adapted to new models.