ICC World Cup: How much do ad spots during India-Pak match cost? Find out

n the history of cricket World Cup, India-Pakistan matches have always emerged as the undisputed heavyweight, commanding premium rates for advertising slots. The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is no different. The October 14 India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad is seeing last-minute inventory in high demand. As per sources close to developments, asking prices may go up to as high as Rs60 lakh per 10 seconds.It is crucial to understand that ad inventories are never exclusively sold for a single match.“Almost 85 percent of the inventory for the upcoming Saturday match has already been secured, and this figure is rapidly changing. Whatever remains is poised to be retailed as last-minute inventory, and prices could skyrocket,” disclosed a source under the cloak of anonymity.However, brands that have planned their World Cup media spends beforehand have paid anywhere in the range of Rs 35 lakh to Rs 45 lakhs per 10 seconds, for the India-Pakistan match bundle.What are these bundles?Discussions with industry insiders reveal that advertisers have had various options when it comes to packaging their advertising inventories. Star offered bundles where advertisers could buy all 48 matches evenly or opt for a mix. However one cannot buy just India matches. For instance with five India matches one also has to buy five non India matches. There were options for exclusively non-India matches too. The rates for the same ranged between Rs 8 lakh and Rs10 lakh per 10 seconds.For all the matches the rates were close to Rs11 lakh- Rs13 lakh per 10 second.“For those looking to make a strategic investment, there is an option to buy specific sets of matches. For instance, advertisers can choose to invest in the entire journey of the Indian cricket team, from group stage matches to the knockout rounds and the finale. All assuming that India reaches the finale,” explained a media buyer.This bundle, comprising 11 matches, was initially priced at around Rs 30 lakh per 10 seconds, highlighting the premium attached to India's performance.As ad slots rapidly sell out, brands are strategically launching campaigns in sync with the World Cup. The demand, experts note, is brand-agnostic, especially for the Saturday match. The India-Pakistan clash isn't just a field battle; it's a battleground for brands competing for the attention of millions of cricket enthusiasts, making every advertising second into a premium commodity.