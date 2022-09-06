Auto, real estate and ecommerce feel the festive cheer

T

However, the fact that all may not yet be good in consumer sentiment is highlighted by the fact that lower-priced wearables are expected to sell more than their more expensive counterparts such as smartphones, personal computers and smart TVs. “Reports suggest that consumers are not very kicked about this festival season. They are spending on other things like travel and eating out. In lower segments, there is pressure on incomes, and fear of slowdowns in income,” says Navkendar Singh, associate vice president, devices research, IDC India, South Asia and ANZ.









Wearables over smartphones





Read full story here Lower prices, compared to smartphones, is what is expected to drive the wearables segment this festive season. Companies such as Boat, Realme, OnePlus, Noise and Fire-Boltt have increased their market share, and are expecting to manufacture and ship more devices this year than before.





Carmakers prepare for record sales

Ecommerce on the go

Read full story here With festive sale events lined up, players like Amazon and Flipkart are investing in larger sorting and distribution centres across the country, along with hiring more hands to meet the demand spike. Hyperlocal players such as Dunzo are focussing on stocking the right goods required for regional festive requirements.

Residential properties in demand





Read full story here The real estate industry has been witnessing a steady growth in demand for residential properties, with buyers choosing to move into their own homes, with better amenities. Low home loan rates, combined with new launches by industry biggies, are expected to carry the positive sentiment through the festive season.

Check out our 75th Independence year discounts on subscriptions, additional Rs.750/- off website prices. Use coupon code INDIA75 at checkout. Click here for details.

he return of demand in the automobile sector, after dismal sales over the past two years, is expected to bring cheer to carmakers. Ecommerce players, too, are readying to meet the surge in demand during their marquee sale events during the festive season, by bolstering infrastructure, inventories and personnel.After suffering the impact of Covid-19 and global semi-conductor shortages for the past couple of years, carmakers are ready to witness record sales this year, boosted by festive demand. The focus is now on delivering on bookings and reducing waiting periods for customers.