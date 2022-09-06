Auto, real estate and ecommerce feel the festive cheer

India@75: A nation in the making
In the second of its two-part series, Forbes India looks at categories such as wearables, ecommerce, cars and real estate, which expect to witness a surge in sales

By Forbes India
Published: Sep 6, 2022 02:59:16 PM IST
Updated: Sep 6, 2022 04:54:17 PM IST

Auto, real estate and ecommerce feel the festive cheerThe automobile sector has seen an increase in demand which is bringing cheer to the carmakers. Image: Indranil Aditya/NurPhoto via Getty Images


The return of demand in the automobile sector, after dismal sales over the past two years, is expected to bring cheer to carmakers. Ecommerce players, too, are readying to meet the surge in demand during their marquee sale events during the festive season, by bolstering infrastructure, inventories and personnel.

However, the fact that all may not yet be good in consumer sentiment is highlighted by the fact that lower-priced wearables are expected to sell more than their more expensive counterparts such as smartphones, personal computers and smart TVs. “Reports suggest that consumers are not very kicked about this festival season. They are spending on other things like travel and eating out. In lower segments, there is pressure on incomes, and fear of slowdowns in income,” says Navkendar Singh, associate vice president, devices research, IDC India, South Asia and ANZ.


Wearables over smartphones

Auto, real estate and ecommerce feel the festive cheerExperts suggest that consumers will consider spending on wearables. Image: Shutterstock

Lower prices, compared to smartphones, is what is expected to drive the wearables segment this festive season. Companies such as Boat, Realme, OnePlus, Noise and Fire-Boltt have increased their market share, and are expecting to manufacture and ship more devices this year than before. Read full story here

Carmakers prepare for record sales

Auto, real estate and ecommerce feel the festive cheerToyota unveiled the new Urban Cruiser Hyryder at Hyatt Aerocity, Toyota's first Self-charging Strong Hybrid Electric SUV and the first of its kind, in the B SUV segment in India, July 1, 2022. Image: Pradeep Gaur/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

After suffering the impact of Covid-19 and global semi-conductor shortages for the past couple of years, carmakers are ready to witness record sales this year, boosted by festive demand. The focus is now on delivering on bookings and reducing waiting periods for customers. Read full story here

Ecommerce on the go

Auto, real estate and ecommerce feel the festive cheerAs companies add seasonal jobs, the challenge will be to ensure that retention rates—notoriously low for the industry—remain high. Image: MANJUNATH KIRAN / AFP

With festive sale events lined up, players like Amazon and Flipkart are investing in larger sorting and distribution centres across the country, along with hiring more hands to meet the demand spike. Hyperlocal players such as Dunzo are focussing on stocking the right goods required for regional festive requirements. Read full story here

Residential properties in demand

Auto, real estate and ecommerce feel the festive cheerLast year has seen demand surge for housing across the country. Image: Shutterstock

The real estate industry has been witnessing a steady growth in demand for residential properties, with buyers choosing to move into their own homes, with better amenities. Low home loan rates, combined with new launches by industry biggies, are expected to carry the positive sentiment through the festive season. Read full story here

