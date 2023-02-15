Inside the shaken house of Adani





Even as the follow-on-offer (FPO) by Adani Enterprises was stalled due to massive stock sell-off triggered by a US-based research report by Hindenburg, questioning its financial health and disclosures, the company is looking for alternative routes and options to raise funds so that its capex plans are not hit, and revenue targets are met.



“After the FPO was withdrawn, the company will raise funds through other available instruments like QIP (qualified institutional placement) and preferential shares issue. Marquee investors are willing to invest further in Adani group companies. In due course of time, we will release those names too,” a company spokesperson tells Forbes India.



He said the FPO withdrawal may delay capex plans, but not stall them entirely. “Growth expansion of Adani group companies will be met through internal accruals. Banks-led consortiums are willing to lend us further. Financing projects is not an issue as we have global marquee investors who have expressed keen interest to invest, given our project execution capabilities, strong business models and robust balance sheet,” adds the spokesperson.





