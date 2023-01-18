Life after IPOs: From sizzling highs to sobering lows, Humpy Dumpty had a great fall





Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall, Humpty Dumpty had a great fall… this is how a venture capitalist (VC) describes the state of public-listed companies across the globe. The funder, requesting anonymity as his VC firm backed one of the “over-hyped IPOs” that India saw over the last two years, starts by citing the US market, which is in the midst of a brutal tech meltdown on the back of soaring inflation, rising interest rates, Covid-induced supply chain constraints, and a turbulent macro environment, including the Ukraine war. Amazon’s stock tumbled by over 50 percent in 2022. This was the biggest fall since 2000, when the stock plunged 80 percent.





(This story appears in the 27 January, 2023 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)