Is the interim Budget no 'big deal' for stock markets in India?

Other than providing the fiscal position and economic conditions, the interim Budget is not expected to stir any deep reactions from the stock markets investors in India. Any tax concession related to investments in capital markets may, of course, create a favourable condition. However, the monetary policy decisions of the US Federal Reserve and Reserve Bank of India are likely to have a bigger influence on equities.
The US Federal Reserve will be announcing the monetary policy decision late night in India time as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting is currently underway. The RBI’s monetary policy committee (MPC) will meet on February 6-8, just a week after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the interim Budget on February 1.