Thoughts on brands

Marla Aufmuth / Getty Images

A brand is the set of expectations, memories, stories and relationships that, taken together, account for a consumer’s decision to choose one product or service over another.Don’t overact the story of your name. Overact the story of your work.Your premium brand had better be delivering something special, or it’s not going to get the business.Brand is just a perception, and perception will match reality over time. Sometimes it will be ahead, other times it will be behind. But brand is simply a collective impression some have about a product.Every advertisement should be thought of as a contribution to the complex symbol which is the brand image.A brand for a company is like a reputation for a person. You earn reputation by trying to do hard things well.A product can be quickly outdated, but a successful brand is timeless.I knew exactly what I wanted to do. I wanted to build some kind of lifestyle brand that was preppy and cool.The key to branding, especially for smaller firms, is to focus on a limited number of issue areas and develop superb expertise in those areas.Be so good they can’t ignore you.With a brand like Gucci, you have to give something that belongs to beautiful Italian culture in terms of craftsmanship and materials.When people use your brand name as a verb, that is remarkable.If people believe they share values with a company, they will stay loyal to the brand.