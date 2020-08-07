  1. Home
  2. Life
  3. Thoughts

Thoughts on brands

By Forbes India
Published: Aug 7, 2020 10:26:50 AM IST
Updated: Aug 7, 2020 10:42:27 AM IST

seth godinMarla Aufmuth / Getty Images

A brand is the set of expectations, memories, stories and relationships that, taken together, account for a consumer’s decision to choose one product or service over another.
—Seth Godin

Don’t overact the story of your name. Overact the story of your work.
—Karl Lagerfeld

Your premium brand had better be delivering something special, or it’s not going to get the business.
—Warren Buffett

Brand is just a perception, and perception will match reality over time. Sometimes it will be ahead, other times it will be behind. But brand is simply a collective impression some have about a product.
—Elon Musk

Every advertisement should be thought of as a contribution to the complex symbol which is the brand image.
—David Ogilvy

A brand for a company is like a reputation for a person. You earn reputation by trying to do hard things well.
—Jeff Bezos

A product can be quickly outdated, but a successful brand is timeless.
—Stephen King

I knew exactly what I wanted to do. I wanted to build some kind of lifestyle brand that was preppy and cool.
—Tommy Hilfiger

The key to branding, especially for smaller firms, is to focus on a limited number of issue areas and develop superb expertise in those areas.   
—Philip Kotler

Be so good they can’t ignore you.
—Steve Martin

With a brand like Gucci, you have to give something that belongs to beautiful Italian culture in terms of craftsmanship and materials.
—Alessandro Michele

When people use your brand name as a verb, that is remarkable.   
—Meg Whitman

If people believe they share values with a company, they will stay loyal to the brand.
—Howard Schultz

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

(This story appears in the 14 August, 2020 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Too small to serve to too large to ignore: SMEs, the new frontier for digital vendors?
News by Numbers: India's 10 most valued startups are...