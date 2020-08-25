  1. Home
Thoughts on freedom

Published: Aug 25, 2020 12:46:57 PM IST

albert einsteinImage: Lucien Aigner / Three Lions / Hulton Archive / Getty Images
For everything that is really great and inspiring is created by the individual who can labour in freedom.
—Albert Einstein

Life without liberty is like a body without spirit.
—Kahlil Gibran

Is freedom anything else than the right to live as we wish? Nothing else.
—Epictetus

Freedom is nothing else but a chance to be better.
—Albert Camus

To enjoy freedom we have to control ourselves.
—Virginia Woolf

It is difficult to free fools from the chains they revere.
—Voltaire

‘Freedom from fear’ could be said to sum up the whole philosophy of human rights.
—Dag Hammarskjold

There is no such thing as a little freedom. Either you are all free, or you are not free.
—Walter Cronkite

Liberty means responsibility. That is why most men dread it.
—George Bernard Shaw

Freedom of opinion can only exist when the government thinks itself secure.
—Bertrand Russell

Freedom is the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.
—George Orwell

You can have peace. Or you can have freedom. Don’t ever count on having both at once.
—Robert A Heinlein

‘Emergencies’ have always been the pretext on which the safeguards of individual liberty have been eroded.
—Friedrich August von Hayek

It is by the goodness of God that in our country we have those three unspeakably precious things: Freedom of speech, freedom of conscience, and the prudence never to practice either of them.
—Mark Twain

