Thoughts on freedom

(This story appears in the 28 August, 2020 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

For everything that is really great and inspiring is created by the individual who can labour in freedom.Life without liberty is like a body without spirit.Is freedom anything else than the right to live as we wish? Nothing else.Freedom is nothing else but a chance to be better.To enjoy freedom we have to control ourselves.It is difficult to free fools from the chains they revere.‘Freedom from fear’ could be said to sum up the whole philosophy of human rights.There is no such thing as a little freedom. Either you are all free, or you are not free.Liberty means responsibility. That is why most men dread it.Freedom of opinion can only exist when the government thinks itself secure.Freedom is the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.You can have peace. Or you can have freedom. Don’t ever count on having both at once.‘Emergencies’ have always been the pretext on which the safeguards of individual liberty have been eroded.It is by the goodness of God that in our country we have those three unspeakably precious things: Freedom of speech, freedom of conscience, and the prudence never to practice either of them.