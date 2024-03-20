Jayanti Buruda: Telling stories of the jungles and people of Malkangiri

From wandering in the forest as a young girl with little interest in studies to becoming a journalist and shining a light on the lives of tribals through a social media platform, Jayanti Buruda has come a long way.
Belonging to the Koya tribe, Buruda—ninth of 11 siblings—would help her mother gather wood, graze cows and pluck mahua flowers in the jungle surrounding her adivasi village, Serpalli, until she was forced to enrol in the only school in the village in Malkangiri district, Odisha. But her two teachers, who taught all the subjects, helped her develop an interest in academics and she went on to become the only girl to clear her 10th standard exam in a class of 10 students.