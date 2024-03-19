Jahnavi Phalke: The scientific storyteller

Asking the right questions has always been important to Jahnavi Phalkey. In fact, the realisation, early on in her research work, that the questions she was asking were not the ones she was seeking, led her to change the direction of her career.
This took her to the Georgia Institute of Technology, US, where she immersed herself in the history of science and technology of contemporary India. “To date, I remain completely fascinated with it,” she says. “Especially if you’re working on India, it’s a massively open field, we don’t have a critical mass of scholars working on recent and contemporary history of science in India.”