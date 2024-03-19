How used products can unlock new markets: Lessons from Apple's refurbished iphones

Some of Apple’s most loyal customers think nothing of upgrading to the latest iPhone every time one comes out. But what about consumers who can’t splurge on a $1,000 iPhone 15 Pro? And what about the electronic waste that would accrue if people threw away functional phones?
Long before there were titanium phones with bionic chips, Marcelo Claure, then head of the telecom firm Brightstar, saw an opportunity. A few years after the iPhone’s launch, he reached out to Steve Jobs to convince him to take a big strategic risk: Build a system for refurbishing and reselling Apple’s own smartphones, and salvage recyclable materials to cut costs for commodities and parts for those that don’t make the cut.
[This article was provided with permission from Harvard Business School Working Knowledge.]