It's important to think about human impact; it's not only about buying and selling bonds: Franklin Templeton's Sonal Desai

The numbers don’t lie. In Sonal Desai’s case, they tell a story of how she played a significant role in managing global macro strategies at Franklin Templeton fixed income, which exceeded $200 billion in total assets under management during her tenure.

Known for her contrarian bets, Desai, chief investment officer (CIO), Franklin Templeton fixed income, oversees Franklin Templeton’s teams (see box). She is also a portfolio manager for a diverse range of strategies, including core plus, multi-sector and global aggregate fixed income, showcasing her versatility and depth of expertise. “The intellectual breadth of the job forces you to think about policy, geopolitics, macroeconomics, financial markets, and somehow bring it all together,” says Desai, who joined Franklin Templeton as director of research for global macro strategies in 2009. A year later, she became co-portfolio manager on global macro strategies. In 2018, she became CIO of the Franklin Templeton fixed income platform, the first woman to hold that position in the group.

It may all be about policy and markets but that’s not exactly how she views her job. “My biggest responsibility at Franklin Templeton is to manage the hard-earned savings of people from all walks of life and to provide them with peace of mind for their retirement,” she says. “I try very hard to remember the human element of what we do. It’s not just about buying and selling bonds or being right or wrong about whether a central bank cuts rates or raises rates. There are very real impacts from what we do,” she adds.

Contrarian bets Market movements can be unpredictable, and volatility forces investors to make a crucial decision: Should strategies rely on market timing, or should they be based on deep conviction with a medium-term horizon? "I tend to be of the second kind," says Desai. "We use our macroeconomic path and bottom-up analysis to find true value." Desai is known to hold bold and contrarian views with high conviction. As the global economy reeled under the pandemic in 2020, governments around the world unleashed a deluge of fiscal stimuli to stave off economic collapse. While many experts believed the resulting inflation would be temporary, driven by short-term supply shocks, Desai saw a different story unfolding in the numbers. She was sceptical of the US Federal Reserve's stance on inflation being temporary and the expectation of imminent rate cuts. She argued that the massive fiscal stimulus would lead to more persistent inflationary pressures. She said the inflation was not due to temporary supply shocks but was more structural in nature, and therefore would persist and that rates would not be cut as soon as the market anticipated. Also read: Competence silences doubt: Savitha Balachandran From Delhi to US Born in Nadiad (Gujarat), Desai, who grew up in New Delhi, says her childhood years were the most formative years of her life. "It was a childhood that I remember with a great deal of happiness," says Desai. "My father, in particular, pushed me very hard in terms of schooling. He was extremely progressive, especially considering the times," she says, adding that she and her two brothers were expected to work hard in school, with no difference between the genders. "My father was both an inspiration and a driving force. He still is to this day. My mother is the heart and soul of the family," she adds. Desai completed her graduation in economics from Lady Shri Ram College in 1985. She holds a PhD in economics from Northwestern University, US. After a brief career as an assistant professor of economics at the University of Pittsburgh, she worked at IMF for six years, focusing on emerging markets from Africa to Eastern Europe. She shifted to the private financial sector working on the sell-side and eventually joined a hedge fund in London. Desai worked as a director and senior economist for Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein and then at Thames River Capital, before joining Franklin Templeton. Desai also has a creative leaning—her love for baking led her to pursue a course in patisserie at Le Cordon Bleu in London. She also has a deep love for architecture and would have potentially made it a career if she had not pursued economics. Views on US tariff implications In her recent 'Mind Over Matter' column, Desai pointed out that the recent US tariffs had set the stage for potential bilateral negotiations, so the uncertainty is not over. "But it has at least put the worst-case scenario on the table." She estimates in the column that there will be an up to 1.5 percentage points temporary impact on inflation. She expects lower US growth this year, and upside risks to inflation. The administration's focus is expected to shift towards tax cuts and deregulation. "Assuming concrete progress on these areas, I think the balance of risks will still limit the Fed to at the most one more rate cut this year," she adds.