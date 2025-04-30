New Brunswick's global playbook: How Canada's east coast is building strong economic bridges with India

Opportunities New Brunswick is pioneering a robust trade and investment bridge between Atlantic Canada and India - targeting key sectors, cultural alignment, and long-term collaboration
New Delhi: As India continues its rise as one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, global partners are eager to align with its momentum. Among the most proactive is Opportunities New Brunswick (ONB), the economic development agency for the Canadian province of New Brunswick, which is creating a strong framework for trade and investment ties with India.
ONB views India as a long-term partner with significant growth opportunities for companies in both jurisdictions. The organization aims to build meaningful relationships that strengthen existing partnerships, foster new ones, and establish a strong foundation for the future.
A Ground-Level Strategy for Global Growth
ONB’s strategy is rooted in its dedicated presence in India, with offices in New Delhi and Bengaluru, making it the only Atlantic Canadian province to maintain such in-market representation. These offices are staffed by local experts who understand the Indian business environment and work to promote New Brunswick’s strengths.
Through these offices, ONB engages directly with Indian companies to build a pipeline of investment opportunities, while also helping New Brunswick businesses navigate and access the Indian market. By offering on-the-ground support and facilitating key introductions, ONB ensures that companies are equipped for success in a complex, fast-paced market.
Sectoral Synergies with High Growth Potential
ONB has identified several strategic sectors that offer promising collaboration opportunities between New Brunswick and India in Information and Communications Technology (ICT), Cybersecurity, Life Sciences & Digital Health, Ports & Logistics and Clean and Green Energy, particularly Green Hydrogen.
These sectors reflect not only New Brunswick’s core strengths but also align with India’s evolving development goals and investment priorities. ONB is creating sustainable opportunities that are well-positioned for long-term success by focusing on sectors of shared strategic importance.
Creating Connections That Last
To deepen ties and build commercial pathways, ONB organizes targeted trade missions, such as its recent high-level delegation to India. During that mission, New Brunswick businesses participated in over 60 B2B meetings across key cities—offering valuable opportunities to build relationships and explore real-time market dynamics.
These missions are not one-off events. ONB’s India-based teams continue to support participating companies with ongoing follow-up, helping nurture leads into lasting partnerships. ONB also partners with Indian organizations to host networking events, expanding the reach of its initiatives and creating a solid platform for collaboration.
For companies interested in entering new markets, ONB acts as a facilitator and connector, providing business intelligence, introductions to potential partners, and localized insights.
Cultural Alignment and Regulatory Navigation
India’s business landscape is as diverse as it is promising, and ONB understands the need for cultural sensitivity and regulatory fluency. The agency emphasizes trust-building and long-term engagement, which are essential to navigating the Indian market.
Through its in-country teams, ONB connects companies with local experts and advisors who assist in understanding India’s legal frameworks, market standards, and regulatory requirements. This enables smoother market entry and ensures New Brunswick businesses are equipped to comply with Indian policies and practices. By fostering relationships through in-person interactions and consistent communication, ONB builds credibility and trust which are cornerstones of successful partnerships in India.
Success Stories That Set the Tone
ONB’s work is already bearing fruit. Teledyne Caris, a New Brunswick-based geospatial tech company, recently signed a distribution agreement with an Indian partner. The deal, facilitated during an ONB mission, is expected to significantly expand the company’s presence in the Indian market.
Similarly, Abundant by Design, a New Brunswick luxury beauty services brand, engaged with Indian premium wellness companies during the same mission. These early-stage conversations are opening doors for future expansion and collaboration in India’s growing luxury wellness space. These stories underscore the value of relationship-building, strategic alignment, and post-mission engagement which central tenets of ONB’s approach.
A Promising Path Forward
Though the trade relationship between New Brunswick and India is still emerging, the trajectory is clear. Discussions are already underway in education, legal consulting, digital learning, and wellness, showcasing how initial engagements are expanding into deeper sectoral cooperation.
India’s growing middle class and demand for premium services present significant opportunities for New Brunswick companies. In turn, New Brunswick offers Indian businesses a stable, innovation-driven gateway into the North American market.
India's growth journey is seen as compelling, and New Brunswick is enthusiastic about being part of it by contributing innovation, talent, and ambition to build long-term partnerships.
With a strategy grounded in sector focus, cultural respect, and sustained engagement, Opportunities New Brunswick is redefining how smaller economies can play a big role on the global stage. Its India engagement is not only building economic bridges but also setting an example of how thoughtful international collaboration can yield transformative results.
