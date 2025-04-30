New Brunswick's global playbook: How Canada's east coast is building strong economic bridges with India

New Delhi: As India continues its rise as one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, global partners are eager to align with its momentum. Among the most proactive is Opportunities New Brunswick (ONB), the economic development agency for the Canadian province of New Brunswick, which is creating a strong framework for trade and investment ties with India.

ONB views India as a long-term partner with significant growth opportunities for companies in both jurisdictions. The organization aims to build meaningful relationships that strengthen existing partnerships, foster new ones, and establish a strong foundation for the future.

A Ground-Level Strategy for Global Growth

ONB’s strategy is rooted in its dedicated presence in India, with offices in New Delhi and Bengaluru, making it the only Atlantic Canadian province to maintain such in-market representation. These offices are staffed by local experts who understand the Indian business environment and work to promote New Brunswick’s strengths.

Through these offices, ONB engages directly with Indian companies to build a pipeline of investment opportunities, while also helping New Brunswick businesses navigate and access the Indian market. By offering on-the-ground support and facilitating key introductions, ONB ensures that companies are equipped for success in a complex, fast-paced market.