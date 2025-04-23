Competence silences doubt: Savitha Balachandran

Ever since she was a child, Savitha Balachandran aspired to carve out her own space in the world.

Her journey reflects that drive—she became the first in her family to leave home for higher education, and by 27, was the youngest head of investor relations at Tata Motors. In 2020, she was appointed the chief financial officer at Tata Technologies, the first woman to helm the role in 36 years since the company was established. She also led the company’s initial public offering (IPO) in 2023, the Tata Group’s first listing in over 19 years.

“Finding my path, and hard work, is all I knew I had to do to be successful,” says the 46-year-old. “My parents didn’t have an opportunity to pursue higher education. I didn’t come from an accomplished pedigree—financially or academically,” she adds.

However, her mother was a key source of inspiration as she balanced a full-time job along with the household and its finances. “At that impressionable age, getting exposure to my mother’s work ethic, commitment, and quiet determination influenced my journey immensely,” she says. “She stretched every resource, made thoughtful decisions and ensured that, despite our modest means, I had every opportunity to dream big.”