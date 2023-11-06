Is India ready to take the lead in the global luxury market?

After being burnt with the strict COVID-19 policies of China, once every luxury brand's sales paradise, global houses like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Dior, Cartier are looking at India as their next stomping ground. According to a Bain & Co. report, India's luxury market could be $200 billion by 2030. One could call the glitzy opening of the Jio World Plaza in Mumbai the beginning of new times. These signs were pointing towards a coverage of this prominent trend. Pankti Mehta Kadakia takes us through the nuances of this shift and the must-read stories from the issue