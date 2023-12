Forbes India's Showstoppers special edition is all about the headline-makers of 2023. From the fields of films, OTT, and music, to sports. In this issue, you will find what drives Vijay Sethupathi to give his best, why the camera loves Kareena Kapoor Khan, what makes Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela a power couple, and how 2023 was an exemplary year for Shubman Gill. In this podcast, Kunal Purandare and Divya Shekhar walk you through one of our most glamorous editions