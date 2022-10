Apple is asking suppliers to move some AirPods and Beats headphone production to India for the first time, as it attempts to step up the diversification of its global supply chain that is currently almost entirely dependent on China, Nikkei reports. Wipro has asked staff to turn up for work at the office at least three times a week, Business Standard reports. NetSPI, with $410 million from KKR, plans to set up a base in India