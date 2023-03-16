Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Early-stage startup funding shored up deal volume in India in 2022, but funding fell 33 pct — Bain-IVCA report

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
232 Listen ins
 

Venture capital funding for India's startups fell from $38.5 billion in 2021 to $25.7 billion in 2022, according to the latest report on the sector by Bain and Company, a consultancy, and Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association. However, more early-stage deals were struck in 2022, helping the overall deal volume to be marginally higher, according to the report, released yesterday. Also in this brief, the Indian IT services sector has become a less significant recruiter, according to a staffing company

