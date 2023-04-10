Gartner raises IT services forecast for 2023 ahead of TCS, Infosys earnings results this week

Worldwide IT spending is projected to touch $4.6 trillion in 2023, increasing by 5.5 percent over 2022, according to the latest forecast by Gartner, widely seen as the top IT market forecaster advising enterprise CIOs. While the devices segment is expected to contract the most among the various categories, the IT services segment is now expected to grow faster. Gartner forecasts IT services spending in 2023 to increase by 9.1 percent, compared with its January forecast of 5.5 percent. Capital markets analysts in India are hoping for "front-ended" guidance from Infosys