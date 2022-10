Tata Consultancy Services, India's biggest IT services company, will be first off the block in reporting fiscal second-quarter earnings results when it reports its numbers after markets in Mumbai today. Analysts at brokerages in India expect growth to continue, and the high staff churn too in the sector. The rate of growth, however, definitely seems to be headed for a slowdown. Infosys, India's second-biggest IT company, will report its earnings on Oct. 13