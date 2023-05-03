Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. AI's 'Godfather' quits Google; Samsung restricts ChatGPT; IBM could replace 7,800 jobs with AI â€” report

AI's 'Godfather' quits Google; Samsung restricts ChatGPT; IBM could replace 7,800 jobs with AI â€” report

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
604 Listen ins
 

Geoffrey Hinton, a leading figure in artificial intelligence (AI), has resigned from Google, warning of the dangers of the field; Samsung has temporarily restricted the use of generative AI, including ChatGPT, for its employees due to cases of misuse of the technology; and IBM CEO Arvind Krishna has announced that the company expects to pause hiring for certain roles, as approximately 7,800 jobs could be replaced by artificial intelligence (AI) and automation in the coming years, Reuters reports. Also in this brief, Freshworks, India's second biggest SaaS company, beats street expectation

Rishi Navani_ Epiq Capital_SM

Startup Fridays S4 Ep12: Why Rishi Navani seeks founders he can't help, and what he means by that

Apr 28, 2023
Bookshelf11-800X600

HCL Co-founder Ajai Chowdhry on why India needs to be a hardware product nation

Apr 27, 2023
forbesindiatechbriefingpodcast_800x600_logo

UK says no to Microsoft Activision deal; Nasscom highlights India's dismal show in patent filings

Apr 27, 2023
Sean Duca_SM

Sean Duca at Palo Alto Networks on the company's growing prospects and ops in India

Apr 26, 2023
Billionaire issue (2)

Decoding Ashwin Desai's second innings with Aether Industries

Apr 26, 2023
forbesindiatechbriefingpodcast_800x600_logo

Google Cloud turns first profits; Microsoft tops estimates; Capria marks first close of new $100 mln fund

Apr 26, 2023
See More