In this episode, Jaideep Singh Bachher, Akshay Joshi and Madhusudhan Anand, co-founders of Datair Technology, better known for their flagship brand Ambee, talk about their startup journey from air quality monitors in Bengaluru to hi-tech SaaS company providing hyper-local emission information to customers around the world. They also talk about how they are about to break into the big league, with some global partnerships that will exploit their know-how