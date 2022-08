In this episode, Anirudh Gupta and Siddhanth Jayaram, co-founders of Climes, talk about how they wanted to find a way to get people to take climate action, literally with the click of a button. Backed by investors including Sequoia and Kalaari, Anirudh and Siddhanth are integrating their tech with a growing list of brands to show consumers the carbon footprint of their purchases, and also give them a click-of-a-button option to neutralise it