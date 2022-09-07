Ankit Alok Bagaria at Loopworm on the nascent insect biotech scene in India and the opportunity to tap global markets

In this episode, Ankit Alok Bagaria, co-founder of Loopworm, an insect biotech venture in Bengaluru, talks about the opportunity ahead for the business that he started with his fellow IIT Roorkee graduate Abhi Gawri, straight out of college. They aim to tackle food waste and increase the incomes of smallholder farmers. Using multi-species insect biotechnology, Loopworm is upcycling food waste into protein-rich nutrients and value-added ingredients with applications in aquaculture, pet food, and nutraceuticals