  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. Ankit Alok Bagaria at Loopworm on the nascent insect biotech scene in India and the opportunity to tap global markets

Ankit Alok Bagaria at Loopworm on the nascent insect biotech scene in India and the opportunity to tap global markets

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
173 Listen ins
 

In this episode, Ankit Alok Bagaria, co-founder of Loopworm, an insect biotech venture in Bengaluru, talks about the opportunity ahead for the business that he started with his fellow IIT Roorkee graduate Abhi Gawri, straight out of college. They aim to tackle food waste and increase the incomes of smallholder farmers. Using multi-species insect biotechnology, Loopworm is upcycling food waste into protein-rich nutrients and value-added ingredients with applications in aquaculture, pet food, and nutraceuticals

Forbes India Tech Briefing Podcast_800X600_Logo

India and China clear separate needle-free Covid-19 vaccines; Apple's big iPhone event is later today

Sep 7, 2022
Prashant Kumar Zingbus_Sm

Prashant Kumar on his plans for planet-friendly operations at scale at Zingbus

Sep 6, 2022
Forbes India Tech Briefing Podcast_800X600_Logo

Google piloting alternative payments; CCI approves PayU's acquisition of BillDesk; Instagram slapped with â‚¬405 mln EU fine

Sep 6, 2022
tech conversation_SM

InFocus: Narayan Subramaniam, Niraj Rajmohan and Vishesh Rajaram on building high-quality EVs in India for global markets

Sep 5, 2022
Forbes India Tech Briefing Podcast_800X600_Logo

Apple overtakes Android phones in the US, and could gain in other markets too; Amazon said to lag Flipkart in India

Sep 5, 2022
Hindustan Unilever

Making of the cover story: Unspooling Hindustan Unilevers' plans for the next decade

Aug 30, 2022
See More