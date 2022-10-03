Ankit Jain and Sidhant Pai at StepChange on the opportunity to 'productise' carbon reduction

  1. Home
By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
In this episode, Ankit Jain and Sidhant Pai, co-founders of StepChange talk about the products they offer enterprise customers to track and reduce their carbon footprints. They also help companies attempting to build sustainable products get deep insights into the impact of their products and operations. Ankit and Sidhant are developing StepChange into a SaaS software platform that businesses can use to also specifically target what are called Scope 3 emissions, which the entrepreneurs say are the most difficult to curtail

