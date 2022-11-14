Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  Ashwini Asokan on businesses' frustration with AI claims, a new acquisition, and plans at Mad Street Den

Ashwini Asokan on businesses' frustration with AI claims, a new acquisition, and plans at Mad Street Den

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
In this episode, Ashwini Asokan, co-founder and CEO of Mad Street Den, talks about how businesses are frustrated with tall claims about AI. Mad Street Den is a Silicon Valley and Chennai-based software company offering AI products that help customers organise and "stitch together" their data and extract useful information. On the other hand, there is an "uproar of demand" for products that offer tangible returns on AI investments, she says. The current macroeconomic business environment, however, is tough, with many imposing caps on SaaS spending

