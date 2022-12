In this conversation, from August, Saravana Kumar, founder and CEO of Kovai.co, recalled how he bootstrapped his company from one customer—a casino in Hong Kong—to thousands, including Shell, Boeing and Ikea, in a niche software area, growing to a $10 million ARR SaaS venture out of London and Coimbatore. Saravana—who went from a distance-learning MCA degree to a successful software entrepreneur—spoke of tripling revenue by 2024 and creating the first SaaS unicorn from his hometown