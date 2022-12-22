Best of 2022 Ep9: Ankit Jain and Sidhant Pai at StepChange on their SaaS platform to target carbon emissions

In this episode, from October, Ankit Jain and Sidhant Pai, co-founders of StepChange, talk about their enterprise software products that help businesses track and reduce their carbon footprints. They help companies attempting to build sustainable products get useful insights into the impact of their products and operations. Ankit and Sidhant are developing StepChange into a SaaS software platform that businesses can use to also specifically target what are called Scope 3 emissions, which the entrepreneurs say are the most difficult to curtail