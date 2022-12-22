Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. Best of 2022 Ep9: Ankit Jain and Sidhant Pai at StepChange on their SaaS platform to target carbon emissions

Best of 2022 Ep9: Ankit Jain and Sidhant Pai at StepChange on their SaaS platform to target carbon emissions

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
16 Listen ins
 

In this episode, from October, Ankit Jain and Sidhant Pai, co-founders of StepChange, talk about their enterprise software products that help businesses track and reduce their carbon footprints. They help companies attempting to build sustainable products get useful insights into the impact of their products and operations. Ankit and Sidhant are developing StepChange into a SaaS software platform that businesses can use to also specifically target what are called Scope 3 emissions, which the entrepreneurs say are the most difficult to curtail

Sanjay Swamy, Managing Partner, Prime Venture Partners_DT_SM

Best of 2022 Ep8: Sanjay Swamy and Anshul Rai on what founders should know about exits

Dec 21, 2022
Narayan Subramaniam Niraj Rajmohan and Vishesh Rajaram SM

Best of 2022 Ep7: Narayan Subramaniam, Niraj Rajmohan and Vishesh Rajaram on learnings from building the F77

Dec 20, 2022
Saravana Kumar_Sm

Best of 2022 Ep6: Saravana Kumar on his dream of building Coimbatore's first SaaS unicorn

Dec 19, 2022
2022 Year End Special - Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra and his journey to becoming an all-time great

Dec 19, 2022
Ankita Thakur_SM

Best of 2022 Ep5: Ankita Thakur at GeoIQ on turning her fascination for data into a business

Dec 16, 2022
forbesindiatechbriefingpodcast_800x600_logo

India currently not considering limiting online game duration; Google rivals join hands to fight Maps dominance

Dec 16, 2022
See More