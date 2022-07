Our guest today is Bipin Preet Singh co-founder and CEO of One MobiKwik Systems, better known for its eponymous app, MobiKwik. In this episode, Bipin talks about how the company is emerging as a leader in the buy-now-pay-later category, how MobiKwik aims to build on that, the bigger picture vision for the future, and also what lies ahead in 2022 and 2023