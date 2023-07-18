Deepak Vinchhi, on plans at JuliaHub after recent funding from a VC firm backed by Boeing

In this episode, Deepak Vinchhi, co-founder and COO of JuliaHub, an enterprise software company focused on the open-source Julia programming language, talks about the plans at the company after a recent series A1 round of funding from AE Industrial Partners HorizonX, a VC investment platform in collaboration with The Boeing Company. JuliaHub is a commercial venture started by the inventors of Julia, an open-source language. The investment will help JuliaHub become a leader in offering solutions for the Aerospace market around Julia, Vinchhi says