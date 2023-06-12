To The Point Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. Dennis Woodside on Freshworks' $1 billion plan and beyond — Part 1

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
118 Listen ins
 

In this episode, Dennis Woodside, who will soon complete a year since he took on the role of president at Freshworks, tells us about what he's been up to at the company alongside Girish Mathrubootham. In part one of our conversation, Woodside puts some of Freshworks' recent numbers in perspective, including turning profitable on a non-GAAP basis for the first three months of this year; and why he thinks the Nasdaq-listed SaaS company can sustain that momentum. He also talks about why winning larger accounts holds the key to the company's long-term success

