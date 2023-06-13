Dennis Woodside on Freshworks' $1 billion plan and beyond — Part 2

In this episode, Dennis Woodside, president of Freshworks, talks about some of the elements of the longer-term plan for Freshworks, including the role that AI will likely play in that. In about ten days, Freshworks founder Girish Mathrubootham is expected to reveal what he's been up to on the AI front. In this conversation, Dennis talks about the approach to AI that the company is taking. This is part 2 of our conversation, in which he also talks about the dynamics of his relationship with Girish and how that's shaping the culture at Freshworks