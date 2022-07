Our guest today is Divyansh Saini, co-founder and CEO of Houseware, whose eponymous data management product recently won the Snowflake Startup Challenge. In this episode, Divyansh talks about making data more accessible to revenue-facing teams so they can "bring intelligence from metrics into their data apps." He also talks about how India's SaaS ecosystem has evolved from the days when he first got interested in it, several years ago as an engineering student