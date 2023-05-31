Hemant Charaya on how Log9 built its cell tech team and a glimpse into their innovation efforts

In this episode, Hemant Charaya, senior vice president for battery cell technology at Log9 Materials, talks about how this Bengaluru venture is attempting something that's never been done before in India. One factor that's helped is that "people stuck around", he says, which helped him build a team of over 40 cell and battery tech specialists. Charaya also attempts some simple descriptions of the cell chemistries, processes, and materials Log9 has selected, as India's first commercial EV cell manufacturer, and the innovations it has developed