In this episode, Howard Wolk, an American entrepreneur, who was also an advisor to the US government under President Bill Clinton, and John Landry, an economics and business historian and former editor of Harvard Business Review, talk about their new book, 'Launchpad Republic: America's Entrepreneurial Edge and Why It Matters' that will be released tomorrow. They also talk about how upstarts always tend to come in and reset the balance, no matter how powerful the incumbents might seem