Kinner Sacchdev on helping creators 'crack the funnel' and plans ahead at Knorish

In this episode, Kinner Sacchdev, co-founder and CEO of Knorish, talks about how his company is growing, providing a SaaS platform for creators to go from showcasing and offering their knowledge and skills online, to winning paying customers. Knorish itself is sharpening its focus in this direction, to help creators "crack the funnel." The three-year-old Gurugram company has a team of 40 and $2.4 million in funding thus far. And a Series-A funding round is also around the corner, which will help Knorish strengthen its product, add leadership-level talent and grow faster