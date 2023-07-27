Manav Garg on Together's new $150 mln fund and his optimism over SaaS IPOs in India

Manav Garg, founding partner at Together, talks about the VC firm's plans for its second fund. At $150 million, the new fund's target is almost twice the size of the first one, which Together raised in 2021. The firm, founded by Garg, who is also the founder and CEO of Eka Software Solutions, Girish Mathrubootham, founder and CEO of Freshworks, and Shubham Gupta, a career venture investor, has achieved the "first close" of the second fund, which Together expects to invest in promising generative AI ventures, in addition to existing focus areas