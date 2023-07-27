To The Point Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. Manav Garg on Together's new $150 mln fund and his optimism over SaaS IPOs in India

Manav Garg on Together's new $150 mln fund and his optimism over SaaS IPOs in India

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
132 Listen ins
 

Manav Garg, founding partner at Together, talks about the VC firm's plans for its second fund. At $150 million, the new fund's target is almost twice the size of the first one, which Together raised in 2021. The firm, founded by Garg, who is also the founder and CEO of Eka Software Solutions, Girish Mathrubootham, founder and CEO of Freshworks, and Shubham Gupta, a career venture investor, has achieved the "first close" of the second fund, which Together expects to invest in promising generative AI ventures, in addition to existing focus areas

Byjus

Byju's problems pile on â€” what's the end game, and how will this impact India's edtech startups?

Jul 26, 2023
Tesla sm

With rumours of a Rs20-lakh car, is Tesla any closer to starting in India?

Jul 25, 2023
Sravanth Aluru Avataar_SM

Why Sravanth Aluru at Avataar is betting enterprise and consumer interactions will all go 3D

Jul 25, 2023
Twitter sm

The blue bird is dead, Twitter becomes X: Can a 'super app' work in India?

Jul 24, 2023
HUL

HUL's Q1 results fail to impress, missing street estimates — what are its challenges ahead?

Jul 21, 2023
KamalKaranth_Xpheno_Landscape3_SM

Kamal Karanth at Xpheno on IT services hiring, the rise of GCCs and other notes on staffing

Jul 20, 2023
See More