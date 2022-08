In this episode, Neeraj Khandelwal, cofounder and CTO of CoinDCX, one of India's largest crypto exchange providers, speaks with Forbes India during a three-day event organised by the company that ended August 28. Neeraj speaks about a new mobile app released by the company, called Okto, whose name is inspired by the octopus, in an effort to bring web3 and decentralised apps to the masses. Neeraj also talks about how decentralised finance is set to become a 'killer app'