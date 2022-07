Our guests today are Prasanta Sarkar and Rochan Sinha, co-founders of NewTrace, where they've just raised some funding to develop a new class of 'membraneless' electrolysers, largely built with locally available materials and components in India. The aim is to make a dent in the 'green hydrogen' market. In this episode, Prasanta and Rochan talk about their efforts to get to the commercialisation of their product starting next year